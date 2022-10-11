HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire honored dozens of their firefighters for their life-saving work in the last year, highlighting those who went above and beyond.

“It’s very important that we recognize our guys,” Battalion Chief Cornell Bradford said.

The fire department recognized the men and women who protect the city at an awards ceremony Tuesday. Bradford and his unit received an award, but he said it is not about him.

“It was mainly the guys that actually put their lives on the line daily. They work hard for us,” he said.

The unit citation applauded his team’s actions in an uptown structure fire. Bradford said a man was trapped on the second floor, unable to breathe.

“One of our guys put an air pack on him, and we sheltered him in place until we controlled the fire and then we were able to get him out in a safe manner,” Bradford said.

Bradford said he is glad the city recognizes the challenges firefighters face trying to save lives in chaotic situations.

“Well it’s very difficult because you have to manage the entire incident and there’s a lot going on,” he said.

The ceremony is also a chance to welcome the newest recruits.

“I know a lot of people around the area want to be at Harrisburg so it’s pretty tough to get into,” new firefighter Bryan Rooney said.

It is a chance to show new firefighters what their career means.

“You can be there for the community, there’s a camaraderie that you can’t really get in most places,” new firefighter Tyler Bender said.

“This is the career they chose. They know every day that we go out the door is dangerous and they still go out and put everything on the line,” Bradford said.

At the ceremony, Harrisburg fire chief Brian Enterline also remembered firefighters who died in the line of duty, including a battalion chief who died in 1977 from cancer connected to injuries he suffered on the job.