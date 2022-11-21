HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the most popular burger spots in the Midstate is celebrating its 40th birthday today.

The Jackson House, in its historic building just steps from the Pennsylvania capitol, turned 40 years old on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Dave Kegris, the owner of the Jackson House, has been grilling up burgers-to-order during lunchtime for four decades.

Kegris was also a quarterback for the John Harrisburg Pioneers football team in 1969. His former teammates still congregate at the restaurant every week.

“He [Kegris] allows us to come here every Monday for two and a half hours and tell the same stories over and over and over, and we do,” said John Williams, a regular at the Jackson House.

Kegris doesn’t mind the company. “Just the memory of Mister Jackson, who had a place here in the 1920s during the depression, and his standard and the way he treated people. Just try to emulate that,” Kegris said.

The Jackson House is open for lunch from 10:30 a.m. through 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.