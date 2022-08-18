HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate business is celebrating 100 years of business! Dayton Parts, which started as Harrisburg Stanley Spring Works in 1922, has significantly expanded from making just springs for cars and other vehicles.

After changing its name and buying other businesses, Dayton Parts now brings in an estimated $300 million in revenue each year between its three processing plants and various warehouses, including a brand new warehouse that opened in Shiremanstown three years ago.

“Our success today is a function of all the people that have come before us. The workforce, the managers, engineers, we stand on the shoulders of those who came before us,” said Paul Anderson, President of Dayton Parts.

Dayton Parts’ headquarters is here in Harrisburg, but they operate throughout the United States and Canada.