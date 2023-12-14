HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A Harrisburg business owner was sentenced to prison for not paying taxes for six years, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced.

Sam Duong, 49, will spend one year in prison after he was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo on Wednesday.

Duong will also have to serve a year of supervised release after serving his time and must pay over $1.5 million in restitution.

Prosecutors say that Duong admitted to not paying employment taxes for two local temp companies, BCS, Inc., and ETS, Inc., which he owns or co-owned. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Duong would pay his employees in cash and submit false forms to the IRS.

The case was handled by the IRS – criminal investigation and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo Marchioli.