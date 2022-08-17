DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Cultural Fest is returning for its 14th year on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The culture fest will take place on City Island in Harrisburg; Admission is free for everyone.

Enjoy food, dance performances, and more than 80 vendors while the city celebrates cultural diversity in the Midstate.

“The world is represented here in Dauphin County. We’re one county, but we’re many cultures and we’re so proud of that. And we want to make sure that we are able to showcase and highlight what Dauphin County is to so many people,” said Mike Pries, Dauphin County Commissioner.

The event will also have a children’s corner where kids can get special passports stamped.

The Dauphin County Commissioners expect more than 6,000 people to attend on Saturday.