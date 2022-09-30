HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chockablock Clock ball machine in the atrium of Harrisburg’s Strawberry Square — set to be removed this fall to the disappointment of many — will not be gone forever.

Harristown Enterprises, Inc., which owns Strawberry Square, announced Friday that Strawberry Square is working with Shippensburg University to find a new home for the clock, which had stood in the Harrisburg building for more than 30 years.

When the Chockablock Clock is disassembled in October, it will be delivered to Shippensburg University instead of going into storage, the company said in a press release.

“The Chockablock Clock has been an historic piece of kinetic art in Strawberry Square and South Central Pennsylvania for generations, and we look forward to showcasing it on the Shippensburg campus for all to enjoy,” Shippensburg University President Dr. Charles E. Patterson said in the release.

The machine clock will be taken apart and packaged from Oct. 11-14, the release says. Then it will head to Shippensburg University, where university personnel and Milton and Doreen Morgan School of Engineering students will work to refurbish, reinstall, and maintain it.

At Shippensburg, the clock will be housed in the Ceddia Student Union Building.

“We’re excited for the Chockablock Clock to find new life in such a prominent location as Shippensburg University and look forward to seeing it revitalized there,” said Brad Jones, president and CEO of Harristown Enterprises, Inc., in the release.

The site of the clock at Strawberry Square is set to be turned into performance and conference areas.