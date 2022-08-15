HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg City Council is partnering with the Harrisburg School District to open up applications for the City of Harrisburg’s Youth Commission.

This commission is an oversight committee that is designed to ensure that local youth issues are heard throughout the community. The Youth Commission will consist of 11 Harrisburg School District students that are between the ages of 11 and 18 by the beginning of the school year.

The students will advise City of Harrisburg government on all matters pertaining to youth in the city. The Commission is going to be led by Councilwoman Jocelyn Rawls, who chairs the committee of Parks, Recreation, & Enrichment.

“We had to put the program on hold due to the pandemic, but we are excited to have the commission return this year,“ said Councilwoman Rawls. “Having a background as an educator, I know the importance of keeping our youth engaged. I look forward to the opportunity to re-initiate the commission and to serve as their representative on City Council.”

Students who are interested are asked to fill out an application online, as well as write a 500-word essay describing what makes them an ideal candidate and why it is important for the youth to be involved in City Government. They will also be required to provide two letters of recommendation.

If you are a student and have already applied, you are asked to apply again through the online submission form.

The representatives on the Youth Commission will be split up into three different sections. Four of the representatives will come from Harrisburg School District schools at John Harris, Sci Tech, Cougar Academy, HVLA Camp Curtin Academy, Marshall Math Science Academy, and Rowland Academy. Four students will be chosen from Harrisburg Career Academies, and three will be selected from Harrisburg Charter and Private Schools.

Here is the timeline for the Youth Commission:

September 15, 2022 – Deadline at 5 p.m. for application submissions

September 16-30, 2022 – Application Review and Selection Period

October 3, 2022 – 3:30PM Meet & Greet with new Youth Commission Members

October 5, 2022 – Press Conference announcing new Youth Commission Members

October 12, 2022 – First Meeting, Electing President, Vice-President and Secretary

Once all applications are received, Councilwoman Rawls will notify each applicant and make selections, no later than September 15, 2022.