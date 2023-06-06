HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Communities across the Midstate have millions of dollars of COVID-19 relief money waiting to be spent. On Tuesday, the Harrisburg City Council is meeting to try and divvy up all the cash they have available.

The city council discussed a bill that would decide how to spend the remaining $31 million Harrisburg received from the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021. Mayor Wanda Williams is asking the council to vote on it next week.

In May 2022, Mayor Williams put a proposal before the council that suggested how to spend nearly $43 million of the ARPA money. The city council voted to almost immediately spend some of the money on public safety initiatives, but the mayor says there’s been no movement since.

Earlier this year, the city council listened to what people in Harrisburg wanted them to do with the money and the bill that was the topic of Tuesday’s meeting matches the mayor’s initial proposal almost exactly.

The bill includes money for projects like affordable housing, small business assistance, and a water park.

Mayor Williams says after more than a year, she needs the council to act.