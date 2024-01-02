HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg welcomed a new member on Tuesday.

Crystal Bowers was sworn in for her first term, while the city council’s president Danielle Bowers took the oath of office for her second term.

Lamont Jones also joined the city council as a new member, however, Jones was sworn in on Friday, Dec. 29.

“Being a representative of the people is one of the most significant and earnest tasks someone can take on in their lifetime. This may be a part-time job, but make no mistake: this is a full-time responsibility,” Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams said Tuesday. “If you are here to chase clout,

check your ego at the door. If you are here to make a difference, you’ve come to the right place, and I look forward to working with you each step of the way.”

The city council held its first session on Tuesday.