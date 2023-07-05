HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-running debate about spending millions of dollars ran late into Wednesday night at a city council meeting.

The Harrisburg City Council voted on how to spend $31 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Harrisburg was given $47,073,625 in federal funds in 2021 as part of President Biden’s ARPA.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Among the highlights are $8 million for affordable housing, $5 million for home repairs, $1.5 million for ADA-accessible playground equipment and $8 million to replace the South Harrisburg Pool.

“This is a historic day for the City of Harrisburg,” said Mayor Williams. “I look forward to working with Council and the people of Harrisburg to get this life-altering money into the hands of our residents.”

The council also approved $1.5 million to be aside for the demolition of dilapidated and abandoned homes as well as $1 million to help lower-income residents help pay delinquent trash bills.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

“I am very proud of the work Council has done,” said City Council President Danielle Bowers. “I pray we are maximizing these funds for our residents today and through the future.”

Before the meeting, $16 million had already been spent.

The Harrisburg City Council and Mayor Williams will spend around $47,050,000 of the

$47,073,625 that the federal government awarded the city.