HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On June 27 the Harrisburg School District voted to approve a motion to demolish the old William Penn High School. But that vote isn’t stopping the community from trying to save the historical landmark.

On Thursday, the Harrisburg community hosted a town hall meeting at the Nativity School of Harrisburg.

Community members said, “This is important to me. My aunt was of the first graduating class of William Penn.”

“I graduated class of ’87, my oldest son graduated in ’04, my middle son ’09 and then ‘2020 my oldest,” said another community member.

During the meeting, the community signed a petition and discussed ideas on how to preserve the school building that has been destroyed by time and vandals.

“The intent of this meeting is to come up with innovative ideas beyond what has already been presented,” said former city council member Gloria Martin-Roberts.

“People do want it to be a vo-tech, it’s a common thread that you will hear within the community,” community members Jennie Jenkins-Dallas.

A Harrisburg school district spokesperson says the quote to demolish the building is about $7 million. To renovate the building would be more than $90 million.

Martin-Roberts says, “I don’t trust the data that has been given to the community, I think the building can be salvaged.”

The school spokesperson says it is estimated that the demolition process will take about one year.