HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania-based electrical distributor, named Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc. recently announced the acquisition of an Ohio-based electrical parts supplier, named YESCO Electrical Supply Inc., on Nov. 9, 2022.

Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc., headquartered in Harrisburg, Pa. and established in 1924, is a fourth generation family and employee owned company.

YESCO Electrical Supply Inc., headquartered in Columbiana, OH, has been offering electrical parts service since 1986. According to the release, YESCO Electrical Supply Inc. supports the needs of industrial, contractor, commercial, and residential markets. The sale of the company comes as part of the current owner’s retirement plan.

“We are very pleased to entrust our team members and customers to Schaedler Yesco,” YESCO’s owner and president Lee DeRose said. “We have very similar cultures and couldn’t be happier to transition our business to a strong, growing company dedicated to their customers’ success and employee satisfaction. We are confident that this is the best move for all involved.”

Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc. believes that with the recent acquisition, they will be able to streamline logistics while also expanding their services into adjacent markets, according to the release.

“Our growth strategy in our western region has always included geographic expansion,” Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc. president Farrah Mittel said. “YESCO’s culture and experienced team members will complement our current structure and strategic initiatives as we continue to support our customers with valuable products and services.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed in Feb. 2023.