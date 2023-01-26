HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal pedestrian accident in Harrisburg on Wednesday has been ruled a suicide.

According to City of Harrisburg officials, eyewitness and video evidence showed the woman walked into traffic and laid down in the middle of the 1600 block of State Street.

The woman was struck by multiple vehicles and was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Two drivers were interviewed and at this time the District Attorney is not looking to bring charges.

The cause of death was ruled as multiple traumatic injuries from a suicide, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s office.

Dauphin County officials stress that there are multiple resources to help those with a mental health crisis. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis you can click on the links below:

Harrisburg officials say this is the first fatal accident on State Street since late 2018. They say this accident is not one where police feel safety improvements to the road could have prevented it.