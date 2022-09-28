HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg father has been charged after the death of his daughter.

According to Harrisburg Police, Gregory Woods was charged after an investigation involving the assault of his 5-year-old daughter.

The victim was transported to a local hospital on September 27 and declared deceased.

The cause of death is pending the completion of an autopsy.

Woods has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a victim less than 13, and endangering the welfare of a child. Additional charges against Woods are pending the results of the autopsy.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.