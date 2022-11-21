HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut Street at approximately 9:45 p.m., but was quickly distinguished by fire crews according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau.

The building, a two-story combined occupancy structure, has a corner store, mechanic shop, and five apartments. The building is across the street from the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. On-duty firefighters noticed smoke coming from the building on the station’s security cameras.

“The fire for the most part was contained to the garage as well as the walls going up into the second and third floors of the apartments. We have the Red Cross coming out to assist the residents because of the smoke damage. The garage is a total loss at this point. We are working with the owners to determine what’s salvageable out of the corner store,” said Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline.

According to Enterline, the fire grew at a rapid pace due to fuel and materials throughout the garage.

Enterline said it is unclear if anyone was displaced due to the fire at this time.