HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – After terrifying confusion a year ago for the July 4th festival at Riverfront Park, Harrisburg police showed up in a larger quantity for this year’s festivities.

Chaos ensued in 2022 after a fight broke out mixed with the beginning of the fireworks, which led some to believe that gunshots were fired. There were no shots ever fired, but the public became panicked and ran for safety.

“I know what happened last year is at the front of everyone’s mind,” Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams said. “Thank god no one was hurt.”

The city wanted to put safety at an all-time high for this year’s event. Harrisburg police Lieutenant Kyle Gautsch came forward by letting everyone know that public safety would be noticeable.

“There will be a large complement of officers, detailed just for the riverfront,” Gautsch said.

Jacob Pettigrew is a father of three kids, and he knows how important public safety is for him and his family.

“We definitely want to be safe with the twins and in general with a big outing like this,” Pettigrew said.

The mayor reassured the public last week by making it clear that safety comes first.

“This will be the safest 4th of July we have ever had,” Williams said.