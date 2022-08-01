HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gas prices in Harrisburg continue to drop after hitting $5 a gallon this summer.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas in Harrisburg fell 11.5 cents in the last week and is down 41.1 cents in a month. The average price of gas in Harrisburg is now $4.41/gallon, an increase of $1.19/gallon compared to last year.

GasBuddy says the cheapest gas in Harrisburg is $4.09 while the most expensive was $4.89, while the cheapest in Pennsylvania was $3.99 and the highest was #5.64.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Lancaster- $4.42/g, down 10.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.52/g.

Reading- $4.44/g, down 8.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.52/g.

York- $4.42/g, down 9.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.52/g.

“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do. For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.”

The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.