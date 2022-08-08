HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Harrisburg gas stations have started a pricing war to get the cheapest gas in the area.

The Sunoco and Exxon on Linglestown Road and Front Street have each lowered their gas prices to $3.79/gallon for regular. The stations tell abc27 News that they did this on purpose and are attempting to match or best each other.

According to Gas Buddy, the average gasoline prices in Harrisburg have fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.33/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 241 stations in Harrisburg.

Prices in Harrisburg are 45.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.12/g higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01/g today. The national average is down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.