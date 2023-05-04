HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg, along with Mayor Wanda Williams is celebrating National Bike Month with a first-of-its-kind event for the city.

The inaugural Kids Ride with the Mayor bicycle event will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m. All children are invited to join Mayor Williams on a bike ride through Riverfront Park.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Riding your bike is good for your health. It increases community engagement. It’s a great reason to get outdoors. And bicycles are a great form of alternative transportation,” said Mayor Williams. “We want to promote bike riding as much as possible, not just in Riverfront Park, but we have such a great trail in the Capital Area Greenbelt as well.”

The one-mile loop will begin at the Walnut Street Bridge, turn around at the Harvey Taylor Bridge at Forster Street, and then end back at Walnut Street. Light refreshments will also be provided.

Courtesy of the City of Harrisburg

Families attending the inaugural Kids’ Ride with the Mayor event are encouraged to park on City Island and walk across the Walnut Street walking bridge to the starting point of the ride.