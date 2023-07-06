HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg has announced that it is inviting residents to free picnics and asking them to bring their input on how the city should go about redesigning parks and playgrounds around the city.

The city is asking residents to share their thoughts and ideas on future play areas at Reservoir Park, Wilson Park, 7th & Radnor Park, and Gorgas Playground.

The meetings will take place at the following locations:

Saturday, July 22 at 1 p.m. at Reservoir Park

Sunday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at 7 th & Radnor/Gorgas Playground

& Radnor/Gorgas Playground Monday, July 26 at 6 p.m. at Wilson Park

Friday, September 15 at 6 p.m. at Reservoir Park

Saturday, September 16 at 12 p.m. at Wilson Park

Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. at 7th & Radnor/Gorgas

Residents interested in wanting to take part in these meetings can scan the QR code below. Families are allowed to sign up for multiple picnics.

As quoted in a release, the next round of “picnic” public meetings will be done in three phases:

The first three meetings held July 22-24 will discuss 30% of the design for each park on each respective park’s date

The August 21 Teams Webinar will discuss all three projects at 60% design completion

The final three meetings held September 15-17 will provide the public a glance at designs at 90% completion, and get input on the finishing touches

“These parks will look nothing like they do now once we’re done with them,” said Parks and Recreation Director Dave Baker. “We’re going to undergo a complete rehabilitation to bring them up to modern requirements and expectations for what our residents deserve.”

All projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.