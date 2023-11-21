HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in Harrisburg during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Nov. 21.

According to Progress Fire 32, they assisted crews from Harrisburg with a structure fire that occurred in the 1000 block of South 18th Street in the city. The fire was a first alarm and crews say that the fire started in the basement.

Crews needed to break windows in the upper floors of the structure to fight the fire, which spread from the basement.

Courtesy of SH2Photos

No word on if anyone was injured in the fire at this time.

Firefighters from Susquehanna Township also responded to the scene.