HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The suspect in a summer Harrisburg homicide has been arrested.

Harrisburg Police announced Tuesday that Charles Baumgartner was arrested on December 13 around 3 p.m. in connection to an August 4 homicide.

Around 11:45 p.m. on August 4 officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Evergreen Street for a reported death.

Police at the time described the death as suspicious after a possible assault that resulted in traumatic injuries.

Baumgartner, a Harrisburg resident was charged with one count of criminal homicide and was awaiting arraignment on Tuesday.