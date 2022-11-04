HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people gathered at the Scottish Rite Theatre in Harrisburg for an early salute for Veterans Day.

The event was for Veterans and a guest who live in the 15th Senate District.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Navy Veteran Brian Douglas of Harrisburg brought his plus-one, his wife Grace, and says vets should be thanked everyday.

“Anytime we can serve our veteran , we can honor them for their sacrifices, for what they do to preserve our freedom, my god yes, we should have more of these actually,” said Douglas.

The United States observes Veterans Day on Nov. 11.