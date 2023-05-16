DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re looking to find bargains on summer travel in Harrisburg, don’t get your hopes up.

Airfares at Harrisburg International Airport are nearly as high as they’ve ever been. And it is unfortunately not much better anywhere else.

The average price for a one-way ticket out of HIA was up to $227 in February 2023, more than $40 higher than the same time last year, according to Scott Miller, HIA’s spokesperson, citing data from Cirium/Diio.

As summer approaches, prices are only going up more, thanks in part to fewer available flights and seats.

“So what’s happened is with fewer seats for sale, there’s still significant demand out there for leisure travel, and business travel is coming back. So we’ve seen a significant increase in fares,” said Miller.

Miller hopes fares will eventually drop as airlines get more airplanes and hire more pilots. But that could be many months away.