HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Bob Casey announced Monday that Harrisburg International Airport will receive new funding to improve baggage handling.

According to Sen. Casey, the airport will receive $5.5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The funding will upgrade the baggage handling system and “improve air travel efficiency at Harrisburg International Airport.”

“Harrisburg International Airport serves one of the fastest-growing regions of Pennsylvania, connecting South Central Pennsylvania with the country and the world,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA). “With this funding, the airport can upgrade its baggage handling system to help travelers get their bags quickly and efficiently. The infrastructure law is helping Pennsylvanians reach their destination smoother and with fewer delays.”

The airport previously received $8.7 million from the infrastructure law.