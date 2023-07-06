DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Transportation Security Agency officials at Harrisburg International Airport are on track to find a record number of guns at security checkpoints this year.

The airport had a record year in 2022 with 10 guns found. Halfway through 2023 TSA agents have already found seven firearms, several of which were loaded.

People caught with guns in their carry-on bags can face fines of up to $15,000 and sometimes can be arrested.

“So many people tell us that they forgot they had their gun with them, and what I can say to that is that responsible gun owners know where their guns are and they certainly know that you cannot be carrying one onto a flight,” said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

Travelers are allowed to fly with guns, but it requires specific procedures. The guns have to be unloaded, packed in a hard case, and must be checked baggage, never a carry-on.