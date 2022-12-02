HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The intersection of 6th and Harris Streets in Harrisburg is being renamed to “Judith C. Hill Way.”

Judith C. Hill, who became the first black woman on the Harrisburg City Council, grew up in the neighborhood near the intersection.

Hill was elected to the city council in the 1980s.

Hill also worked with the Harrisburg School District, was appointed by President Reagan to work on civil rights, and was one of George H. W. Bush’s “thousand points of light” in honor of her public service.

Hill passed away in 2014; Her children and other family members will be present for the dedication, which will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.