HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midtown Harrisburg intersection will be named after a former trailblazing councilwoman.

According to the city, the intersection of 6th Street and Harris Street will be named after Judith C. Hill. Hill was Harrisburg’s first Black woman to serve on the city council.

Harrisburg City Council plans to designate the intersection Judith C. Hill Way in Honor of Hill’s lifetime of service to Harrisburg and other civil rights causes. Council President Danielle Bowers said the intersection of 6th and Harris Streets was chosen as that is the area where Ms. Hill grew up.

“Several members of Harrisburg City Council are literally standing on the foundation that Ms. Hill has set for us as the first Black woman to serve as a member of the legislative body for the City of Harrisburg,” Bowers said.

Judith C. Hill served on Harrisburg City Council from 1980 to 1982. Hill also served as President of the Camp Curtin Board of Directors, President of the Central Pennsylvania Council of Churches, and was a proud member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

“It never ceases to amaze me how many people she’s uplifted in so many walks of life,” Hill’s son Jeffrey said. “Black or White, fellow teachers. She was such a wonderful woman to so many people.”