HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police Parking Enforcement Division announced a new ticketing system that will debut in June.

Starting on June 5, all Harrisburg-issued parking tickets will be printed and will no longer be handwritten. The city says moving to a fully computerized system will help the parking division be more consistent with their enforcement.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The city also says that this will modernize payments, making it easier to avoid late fees.

Harrisburg Police officers and park rangers will still utilize yellow, handwritten tickets, but the parking enforcement believes there will be far fewer handwritten tickets.

Preferred payment is done online by clicking here, or by phone at (717) 987-6823.