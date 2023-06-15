HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– After months of planning the Harrisburg Mall can now be demolished after standing for more than 50 years.

The Swatara Township Commissioners have agreed to allow the property, located at 3501 Paxton Street, to be rezoned.

The mall owners, a Baltimore-based company called St. John Properties, have indicated they will tear it down, although Bass Pro Shops will remain.

In February, ownership proposed a redevelopment plan that detailed new businesses that could come in and replace the current ones.

The large property could become the site of several different things such as other retail, offices, manufacturing, and a daycare center.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The costs of the project, as well as when work on the project will start, is still unknown.