HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Several tenants at the Harrisburg Mall have received eviction notices in preparation for the mall’s proposed demolition and redevelopment.

Bling Box and the T-Shirt Station, who are currently tenants of the Harrisburg Mall, said that they recently received eviction letters that said they would need to vacate the mall’s premises by January 31, 2024.

It is still unknown how many tenants received eviction letters and when other tenants would be expected to vacate.

abc27 news reported back in February 2023, when the owners of the Harrisburg Mall (St. John Properties), first proposed redevelopment plans to the Swatara Township Planning Commission.

As part of these redevelopment plans, the Harrisburg Mall owners had confirmed that they would begin demolition of the mall at some point in 2024. According to St. John Properties, the only store that they confirmed would not be affected by the redevelopment was the Bass Pro Shop.

According to Swatara Township Director of Planning and Zoning, Robert Ihlein, St. John Properties has yet to submit official Land Development Plans to the township. Additionally, the demolition permits for the Harrisburg Mall are still pending approval.

