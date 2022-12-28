HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is facing charges for allegedly secretly recording himself touching a young boy and recording several others without their knowledge.

According to court records, Susquehanna Township Police conducted a search warrant at the home of Daniel Benzing in relation to the alleged sexual assault of an adult man. Several electronics were seized and turned over to the Office of the Attorney General.

While reviewing the electronics, the Attorney General’s office discovered an image that appeared to be child pornography. A separate search warrant was obtained for the 33 electronic devices.

On the devices, police say there were dozens of videos and pictures of apparent and/or possible child pornography, CGI images depicting child pornography, videos of sexual assaults, and more than 100 videos and images of sexual acts being performed on an unconscious male.

Videos were also found of a man showering and using the toilet without knowing he was being recorded.

Police met with a man shown to be unconscious in the videos who confirmed he was in recordings. Court records indicate Benzing allegedly recorded three different people without their permission or knowledge. Some of the incidents were reported by police to have occurred in 2018 and 2019.

Benzing is facing 10 counts each for indecent assault of an unconscious person and indecent assault without consent of the other. He’s also facing charges of sexual assault, indecent sexual intercourse with an unconscious victim, sexual abuse of children (photographing, videotaping), unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, wiretapping, and invasion of privacy.

Benzing was taken to the Dauphin County Prison and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on January 12, 2023.