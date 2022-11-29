HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman and taking two children, according to a police report.

On the morning of Nov. 28, Harrisburg Police say a woman claimed she was involved in a domestic assault and that Keion Griffin left the area with her two children.

The children, ages one and three, were later found safe in an apartment on Hale Ave. in Harrisburg.

Griffin, who was also wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service, was found inside a closet in an apartment according to police, and was taken into custody after fighting with police officers and U.S. Marshals.

A concealed pistol was also found in the apartment.

Griffin is being charged with interference with custody of children, concealment of whereabouts of a child, strangulation, burglary, resisting arrest, and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.