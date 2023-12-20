(WHTM) – A Harrisburg man was arrested Wednesday for a March 2022 double homicide.

Kurt Tasker, 34, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Middle District of Pennsylvania (USMS) Fugitive Task Force on criminal homicide and lesser charges, according to the release.

According to the release, Tasker was criminally charged on April 19, 2022, but finding him was unsuccessful after many attempts.

The arrest occurred around 4 p.m. on Wednesday on the 600 block of Emerald Street in Harrisburg without incident.

Tasker is currently at the Dauphin County Prison.