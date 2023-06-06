HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 19-year-old Harrisburg man was arrested by Harrisburg Police on Friday, June 2, in connection to the shooting of a child in early May.

Police say Tyjuan Gibson was involved in the shooting that happened near South 18th and Mulberry Streets on May 9, at around 9 p.m. Police did not say if he was the shooter caught on video by a surveillance camera.

The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to a police report.

Video footage obtained by Harrisburg Police shows the juvenile being shot after a white/light-colored 1999-2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo stops in the street.

Gibson is being charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, and related firearms offenses.

Police previously said that there were multiple suspects involved in the shooting.