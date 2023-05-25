HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 25-year-old Harrisburg man is being after he allegedly drove into an apartment complex in Hershey and pointed a gun at another person, according to Derry Township Police.

Officers with the Derry Township Police Department responded to the Briarcrest Gardens Apartments at around 8:40 p.m. on Monday after getting reports of a car crash and possible shots fired.

Police say Andrez Q. Laboy Jr. got into an argument with another person in the apartment complex’s parking lot. When the other person tried to drive away Laboy allegedly rammed his car into their car several times, disabling the other car and causing Laboy’s car to hit the apartment building, according to a police report.

Police say Laboy then took out a handgun and pointed it at the other person while the two continued to argue. Laboy then allegedly went back to his car to get another handgun before running away. No shots were fired and police believe the two individuals possibly know each other.

One injury was reported from the cars hitting one another and EMS treated the injured person at the scene.

Police say two families were dislocated from their apartments due to the structural damage from the crash.

Laboy was arrested by the United States Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday, May 24, around 11:45 p.m. Laboy was charged with aggravated assault, reckless driving and other related charges with bail set at $50,000, according to court documents.