CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Harrisburg man was arrested after a police chase throughout Cumberland County where he allegedly hit patrol vehicles and almost struck other cars.

According to Lower Allen Township police, 29-year-old Nathan King Jr. faces aggravated assault and other charges after the police chase on Monday afternoon.

During the chase, police said King backed into marked patrol units twice and almost hit officers and civilian vehicles.

According to Lower Allen Township Police, King seen was driving a silver Nissan Maxima and was pulled over by officers on Gettysburg Road for not having a registration plate. Officers said that they were familiar with King and discovered that he had a warrant for his arrest out of Dauphin County.

Police said that King was told to get out of his car, but after three minutes of him ignoring commands, officers broke the passenger side window to unlock the vehicle. Once the window was broken, King allegedly backed into a marked patrol vehicle and almost hit officers.

A chase was then initiated, and police followed King onto State Road and then onto Hummel Avenue where he was stopped again due to traffic.

King allegedly reversed into another patrol vehicle as officers were getting out and almost hit other people’s cars before heading east on Hummel Avenue in the oncoming lane. The chase eventually came to an end in Lower Allen Township at an intersection when King was forced to stop, police said.

During the chase, police say King committed numerous traffic violations such as running stop signs and red lights, driving in the opposite lane, and illegal passing.

King was then taken to Cumberland County Prison after a brief struggle with police. He is currently being held after failing to post $350,000 cash bail.

King faces charges including felony counts of aggravated assault — attempt to cause or causes serious bodily injury to designated individuals, and fleeing or attempting to elude officer. He also faces misdemeanor counts of institutional vandalism, resisting arrest, and accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, along with numerous summary counts of traffic violations.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.