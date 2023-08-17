HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is facing charges after a shooting at the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police says on July 14 officers responded to HMAC for a report of a shot fired. Police say Steven Woodson allegedly got into a fight with another patron and fired one round.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say Woodson fled the HMAC prior to police arriving and the patron shot suffered minor injuries.

Woodson was arrested on August 16 and charged with aggravated assault and multiple firearm offenses. He was taken to the Dauphin County Prison and held on $50,000 bail.