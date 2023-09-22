HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers were dispatched on Thursday, September 21 for a report of a stabbing.

Police have identified the suspect as Wilmer Vazquez-Algarin.

Police state that Algarin allegedly went to the 1800 block of North Street which he is barred from due to an active Protection from Abuse order.

Algarin allegedly stabbed the victim in the face and chest, according to police.

Police also state that witnesses disarmed and subdued Algarin until the police arrived at the scene.

Police say that the male victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

According to police, Algarin is facing the following charges:

Two counts of aggravated assault

One count of stalking

One count of simple assault

One count of possession of an instrument of crime

One count of recklessly endangering another person

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.