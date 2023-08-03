HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is facing charges after a weekend stabbing at the downtown Amtrak station.

Harrisburg Police say on July 30 at 12:30 a.m. officers responded to the station for a reported stabbing. They found an adult female with a stab wound to the chest who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Harrisburg Police say the victim is now in stable condition.

Police say an investigation led to charges being filed against Jemale Brown, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon.

Brown was denied bail and is in custody at the Dauphin County Prison.