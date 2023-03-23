LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP. Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is facing charges after police allege he assaulted a child at the Capital City Mall.

According to Lower Allen Township Police, on Feb. 13 officers were dispatched to the Capital City Mall for a disturbance.

At the scene police say a juvenile had been chased through the mall by several attackers. Police say the juvenile was thrown onto the pavement and repeatedly kicked in the head and ribs, causing injuries.

Police say Juan Arvelo was charged in connection with the assault and an arrest warrant was issued.

According to court records, Arvelo was charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and multiple misdemeanors.