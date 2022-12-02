HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a teenager.

Harrisburg Bureau of Police say Miguel Sliger-Rivera was charged for his involvement in the November 26 shooting in the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets.

According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, the teen’s body was found at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

“It’s sad, it’s very sad, it’s very unfortunate that a life that young has been lost, but we’ll continue the investigation as best we can and hopefully bring some sort of resolution and some sort of closure, at least a small amount of closure, for the family and for the victims,” said Harrisburg Bureau of Police Lt. Kyle Gautsch.

Sliger-Rivera was charged with one count of murder and multiple firearm and drug charges. He is in the Dauphin County Prison after bail was denied.