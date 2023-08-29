DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Harrisburg man is facing attempted homicide charges after police say he attacked two people in a home.

Two people reported to Lower Paxton Township Police that Austin Qualls, 28, entered their home, located along Lonberry Drive, while they were sleeping and assaulted them before 4 a.m., according to the criminal complaint.

During the attack, the woman was thrown against the wall and her head hit it so hard it left a dent. Police said she was also strangled before Qualls punched the man next to her in the head multiple times.

The woman managed to get away and run to a neighbor for help, while Qualls allegedly continued to attack the man who was not able to protect himself because of his injuries.

Medical records showed that the man had brain swelling and that every single bone in the man’s face was broken meaning he would need plastic surgery, according to the complaint.

While police were still at the home investigating, Qualls showed up and was arrested. Police said that he then admitted to the assault.

Qualls faces felony charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and strangulation.

Qualls is currently locked up in Dauphin County Prison with his bail denied and is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 20.