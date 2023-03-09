HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged with attempted homicide after a weekend shooting outside of Al’s Cafe.

Harrisburg Police say on March 9, David Chase was arrested in connection to the Saturday night shooting on Verbeke Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say on March 4 officers were approached by a vehicle that was shot multiple times. The driver reported they were sitting in their vehicle when a man shot at them.

Chase has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, criminal mischief, and multiple misdemeanors.

Chase was taken to the Dauphin County Prison and is being held without bail.