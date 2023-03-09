HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged with attempted homicide after a weekend shooting outside of Al’s Cafe.
Harrisburg Police say on March 9, David Chase was arrested in connection to the Saturday night shooting on Verbeke Street.
Police say on March 4 officers were approached by a vehicle that was shot multiple times. The driver reported they were sitting in their vehicle when a man shot at them.
Chase has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, criminal mischief, and multiple misdemeanors.
Chase was taken to the Dauphin County Prison and is being held without bail.