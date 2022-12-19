LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged after a weekend shooting in Lower Paxton Township.

On December 18 at 11:15 p.m., Lower Paxton Township police responded to Woodspring Suites on the 6300 block of Chelton Ave. for a report of two men fighting and shots being fired.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police found a conscious victim with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. At the scene, officers detained Aaron Rios, 43, and charged him with Criminal Attempt Homicide, Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License.

Rios was arraigned on December 19, denied bail, and committed to the Dauphin County Prison to await a preliminary hearing.