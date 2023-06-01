HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 32-year-old Harrisburg man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, May 31, for allegedly committing bank fraud after previously being charged with similar offenses, according to the Department of Justice for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The Department of Justice alleges that Princeton Flagg-Garrett used a fake social security number to gain employment at Penn State Hershey Medical Center through Allied Universal Security Services while on pretrial release after pleading guilty to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft in 2022.

The indictment also alleges that Flagg-Garrett stole more than 24 checks, totaling $167,934.68, while working at Penn State Hershey Medical Center and altered the checks to be payable to himself and other people who are alleged to have negotiated the checks at banks and credit unions in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.

The Derry Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and the United States Secret Service’s Harrisburg branch investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian T. Haugsby is prosecuting.

If convicted, Flagg-Garrett could face up to 30 years imprisonment, up to five years of supervision after release and a fine.