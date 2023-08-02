HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A man has been charged for a deadly March stabbing in Harrisburg, according to a police report.

Davon Hairston, 30, of Harrisburg, is charged with felony counts of criminal homicide and burglary, according to online court documents. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of an instrument of a crime.

Damien Servidio, 22, was found by police on March 21 with injuries from a stabbing, police said. He died at the local hospital after being transported for his injuries.

Police said that Hairston is currently locked up on unrelated charges. His preliminary arraignment for the homicide charges is on Aug. 7.