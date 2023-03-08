LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged with the 2022 murder of an infant.
Lower Paxton Township Police say on Aug. 18, officers responded to the 4900 block of Wynnewood Rd. for a report of a man running with an infant in his arms and yelling that the child had drowned.
Police say their investigation determined the infant was injured from an assault and suffered life-threatening injuries. Police say on Feb. 22, 2023, the infant died and the death was ruled a homicide.
Davis, who was previously incarcerated on a previous aggravated assault charge, has now been charged with the child’s murder.
No bail was given on the murder charge and Davis remains incarcerated in the Dauphin County Prison.