LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged with the 2022 murder of an infant.

Lower Paxton Township Police say on Aug. 18, officers responded to the 4900 block of Wynnewood Rd. for a report of a man running with an infant in his arms and yelling that the child had drowned.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say their investigation determined the infant was injured from an assault and suffered life-threatening injuries. Police say on Feb. 22, 2023, the infant died and the death was ruled a homicide.

Davis, who was previously incarcerated on a previous aggravated assault charge, has now been charged with the child’s murder.

No bail was given on the murder charge and Davis remains incarcerated in the Dauphin County Prison.