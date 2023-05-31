HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was charged with kidnapping of a minor after a two-year-old girl was held hostage for several hours on Tuesday, causing a standoff with police, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Antonio Hammond is being charged with kidnapping of a minor, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal trespassing, and related firearms charges, the DA’s office says.

The DA’s office says Hammond violated his parole on Feb. 23, 2023, and that the Fugitive Task Force had been looking for him since then.

Harrisburg Police say officers spotted a man wearing dark clothing and a mask and approached him. The district attorney’s office says Hammond allegedly ran from police and pointed a handgun at officers before entering a stranger’s home at Hall Manor.

Once inside, the district attorney’s office Hammond barricaded himself and took the child hostage for approximately six hours. Others who were in the home were able to escape.

The Dauphin County Crisis Response Team (CRT), a county police tactical squad, and local police all responded to the hostage standoff.

The DA’s office also alleged that Hammond pointed a handgun at the toddler “repeatedly.”

When the CRT team went into the apartment to save the two-year-old, Hammond allegedly pointed his pistol at the officers and attempted to fire before he was shot in the head by a tactical team member.

Paramedics on the scene immediately started to care for Hammond before he was taken to a local hospital.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hammond is still in the hospital receiving treatment.