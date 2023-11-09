HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged with murder after a weekend stabbing on Paxton Street.
According to Harrisburg Police, Carel Foster was taken into custody on Nov. 9 in connection to the stabbing death of William Gonzalez on Nov. 5.
Police say officers had found Gonzalez deceased with multiple stab wounds on the 1800 block of Paxton Street around 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Foster has been charged with first-degree murder, as well as tampering with evidence and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.
Foster was denied bail due to the murder charge.