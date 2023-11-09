HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged with murder after a weekend stabbing on Paxton Street.

According to Harrisburg Police, Carel Foster was taken into custody on Nov. 9 in connection to the stabbing death of William Gonzalez on Nov. 5.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say officers had found Gonzalez deceased with multiple stab wounds on the 1800 block of Paxton Street around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Foster has been charged with first-degree murder, as well as tampering with evidence and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

Foster was denied bail due to the murder charge.